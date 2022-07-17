National Bankshares Lowers Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) to Underperform

National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has $56.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RBA. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE RBA opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Institutional Trading of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

