Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Short Interest Down 60.9% in June

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the June 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of NOPMF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.76. 20,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,357. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

