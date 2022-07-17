NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Short Interest Update

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $28,473.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 3,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $38,260.09. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 162,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,763.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $28,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,643 shares of company stock worth $179,756 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth $371,000. HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth $3,171,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Rit Capital Partners PLC bought a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth $3,888,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRDS stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. 197,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,962. NerdWallet has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NerdWallet will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

