Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 139.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie lowered Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.92.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $189.11 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

