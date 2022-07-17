New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Residential Investment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,303,000 after acquiring an additional 117,511 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 493,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.67.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Residential Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

About New Residential Investment

(Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.