NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Short Interest Update

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the June 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 943.0 days.

NGK Insulators Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGKIF remained flat at $13.34 during trading on Friday. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. NGK Insulators has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

About NGK Insulators

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan and internationally. It operates through Energy Infrastructure Business, Ceramic Products Business, Electronics Business, and Process Technology Business segments. The company offers insulators, NAS, and zinc rechargeable batteries; HONEYCERAM, a ceramic substrate for automotive catalytic converters; energy-efficient products, including diesel particulate filters and gasoline particulate filters; and NOx sensors, which measures nitrogen oxide concentration in automobile exhaust.

