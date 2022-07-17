NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW) Short Interest Up 75.0% in June

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of NightDragon Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

NightDragon Acquisition Stock Up 37.9 %

NASDAQ:NDACW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,627. NightDragon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.