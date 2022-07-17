Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Up 93.0% in June

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the June 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Nitto Denko Price Performance

NDEKY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,208. Nitto Denko has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $44.24. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko ( OTCMKTS:NDEKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

