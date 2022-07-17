Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Up 93.0% in June

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the June 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.
Nitto Denko Price Performance
NDEKY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,208. Nitto Denko has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $44.24. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44.
Nitto Denko Company Profile
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nitto Denko (NDEKY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.