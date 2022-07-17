Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Down 37.5% in June

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nortech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NSYS stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,302. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Nortech Systems has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $30.71 million for the quarter.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.