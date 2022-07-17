North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Acquires C$278,567.77 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$278,567.77. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$278,567.77.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

NOA traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$13.94. 51,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,971. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$13.55 and a 12 month high of C$22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$395.90 million and a PE ratio of 9.61.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$176.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5179383 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

NOA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$28.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.88.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

