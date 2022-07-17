Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Down 39.1% in June

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVZMY shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.62. 19,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,026. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.76.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

