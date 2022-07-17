NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,500 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the June 15th total of 264,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NuCana Price Performance

NCNA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 918,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. NuCana has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuCana

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NuCana by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 709,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuCana by 163.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 324,010 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NuCana by 167.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 48,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NuCana from $22.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

