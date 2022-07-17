OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get OBIC Co.Ltd. alerts:

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBIIF opened at $144.13 on Wednesday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $191.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.97.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:OBIIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 48.57% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $196.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.58 million. Analysts expect that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.