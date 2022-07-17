OceanEx Token 1-Day Volume Tops $1,433.00 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $599,234.33 and approximately $1,433.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro. The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

