OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Shares Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in OMRON were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OMRON by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,542,000 after buying an additional 58,552 shares in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OMRON alerts:

OMRON Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OMRNY stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. OMRON Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $107.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About OMRON

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

(Get Rating)

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.