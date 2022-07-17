Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,760 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 5.7% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of Oracle worth $131,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.78. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

