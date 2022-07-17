OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001003 BTC on major exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $76.55 million and $665,185.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

TRAC is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail's total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,217,722 coins.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

