Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Otonomy Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 466,081 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Otonomy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Otonomy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

