PAC Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $50,118.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 12% higher against the dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $50,118.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000457 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000142 BTC.

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,874,208,810 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

