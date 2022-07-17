Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Cut to $650.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $628.88.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $508.96 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of -127.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.