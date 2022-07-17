Pangolin Market Cap Hits $5.52 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $5.52 million and $271,804.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00035254 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021964 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001881 BTC.
About Pangolin
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,493,313 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Pangolin Coin Trading
