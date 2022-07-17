Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $21.63 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $21.23 million and approximately $21.63 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.82 or 0.00031926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

