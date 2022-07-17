Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 156,340 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,340 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $61,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.54 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $118.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average of $109.67.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.