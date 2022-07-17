Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 789 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,315 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after acquiring an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after acquiring an additional 832,614 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $346,859,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.95.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $529.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

