Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $10.29 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,590 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 72,924 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,226,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in Adobe by 4,549.4% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 65,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,975,000 after purchasing an additional 64,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $379.86 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $391.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.