Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $301.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,077,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246,767 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 1.63% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $301,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $442,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,554,000 after purchasing an additional 64,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 736,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.11. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $54.09.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.