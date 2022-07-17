Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 276.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,548 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 1.87% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $47,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $121.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.47 and a 200 day moving average of $130.79. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.39 and a twelve month high of $153.98.

