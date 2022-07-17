Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $271.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.46. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $171.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

