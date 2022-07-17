Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 138,583 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,583 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 90,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

