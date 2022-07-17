Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Cut to $274.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $336.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $337.23.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $248.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.13 and a 200 day moving average of $282.11.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 189.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 46.5% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,335,000 after purchasing an additional 36,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

