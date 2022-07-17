Pax Dollar Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $945.13 million and $5.06 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00074213 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00013109 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 79.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000669 BTC.
- HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Witnet (WIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.
Pax Dollar Coin Profile
Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.
Pax Dollar Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.