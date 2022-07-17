Pax Dollar Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $945.13 million and $5.06 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00074213 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00013109 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 79.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000669 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

