PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.19.

Shares of PYPL opened at $73.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

