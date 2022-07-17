Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Short Interest Update

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,160,000 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the June 15th total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.40. 3,686,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,291. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $31,616,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,562,000 after acquiring an additional 703,925 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $32,517,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4,433.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 526,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

