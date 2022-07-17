Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Short Interest Update

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $518,759.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.3% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 45,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock remained flat at $27.38 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335. The company has a market cap of $154.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.68. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.90%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

