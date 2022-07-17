PEPS Coin Trading Down 20.5% This Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $914,093.87 and $426.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006374 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00122070 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today.

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

