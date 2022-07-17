Persistence (XPRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $92.31 Million

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last week, Persistence has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Persistence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00003922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a total market cap of $92.31 million and $471,198.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,881.88 or 0.99903781 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009135 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004784 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003591 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Persistence Coin Profile
Persistence is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 143,606,436 coins and its circulating supply is 112,606,436 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone.
Buying and Selling Persistence
