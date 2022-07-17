PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PCG. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.70.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 147.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,674,000 after acquiring an additional 263,837 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,250,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.