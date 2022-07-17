Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 128.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after buying an additional 214,617 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,226,000 after buying an additional 1,069,807 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,162,000 after purchasing an additional 166,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $90.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.