Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Trading Up 3.9 %

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX opened at $81.64 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.