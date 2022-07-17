PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Up 115.4% in June

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

PHX Energy Services Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $5.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

