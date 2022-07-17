Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of RSP opened at $135.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

