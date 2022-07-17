Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of STIP opened at $101.06 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.05.

