Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,251 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Moderna by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,310,000 after purchasing an additional 943,271 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,229,000 after purchasing an additional 914,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Moderna Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $166.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.95.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,557. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,300,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 494,029 shares of company stock valued at $71,537,175. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

