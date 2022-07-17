Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Takes $853,000 Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $336,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $51.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58.

