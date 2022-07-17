Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.7 %

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $144.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

