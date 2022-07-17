Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 126,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,374. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.