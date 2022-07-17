Piper Sandler Increases GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $67.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.67.

GitLab Price Performance

GitLab stock opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,875,000. Finally, SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,657,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

