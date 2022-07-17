Piper Sandler Trims Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Target Price to $34.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Confluent Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $2,004,810.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,929,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,091,907.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 265,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,724,105 and have sold 26,547 shares valued at $485,245. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

