Piper Sandler Trims Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Target Price to $25.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays started coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.45.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $67,167.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $40,317.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,107.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $67,167.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Nutanix by 47.7% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 511,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,871,000 after acquiring an additional 47,030 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

