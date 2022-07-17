Polkalokr Price Reaches $0.0551 on Top Exchanges (LKR)

Polkalokr (LKR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Polkalokr has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $728,455.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkalokr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io.

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

